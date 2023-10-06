PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Wayward 400-pound pig caught after going wild in city

A 400-pound pig was on a crime spree in Aurora until officials captured him; now they're looking for a new home for Fred. (Source: KMGH/CNN)
By KMGH staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KMGH) - A 400-pound pig is listed in the lost and found at an animal shelter.

The big boar was on the lam and on a crime spree until officials were able to capture him.

Now they’re looking for a new home for the big boy.

“It took a look a lot of puzzle pieces getting put together before we could finally solve the problem,” said Augusta Allen, field supervisor for Aurora Animal Services.

Aurora officials had been getting calls about a culprit who was wreaking havoc all around the city “through police department, through our own dispatch of a disturbance of some property getting torn up, some traffic issues,” Allen said.

They’d been working to track him down for several days.

“The first couple of times, we were unable to find what was causing the problems,” Allen said.

That is, until “we finally found him and got him rounded up, took about eight people to capture him,” she said.

She said the city hadn’t seen anything quite like it, “not in the city of Aurora, no. We have not ever had anything quite this size in the city that created such a disturbance,” Allen said.

It took about two weeks to capture Fred, and he’s been hanging out at the Aurora Animal Shelter for about a week now.

So far they haven’t found his owner, but they said they’re optimistic they’ll find him a new home.

“He’s very sweet, very loving, loves the attention. He’s a big boar,” Allen said. “He was enjoying his holiday of running around the city. There is that possibility he got too big, and someone turned him out, not knowing what to do. Fortunately he wasn’t hit by a car or created big issues for himself.”

Fred will be hanging out at the shelter until they find the 400-pound pig a proper place to live.

“I just hope he gets to a place that’s a good home for him and gets to stretch his legs,” Allen said.

Allen said pigs are not allowed on most residential properties in Aurora, so Fred’s perfect “forever home” needs to be a farm or another appropriate place.

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

