Union County Public School District leans on Community for Academic Success

MONROE, NC (WBTV) - The Union County Public School (UCPS) District is leaning on the community for academic success. In 2017 Superintendent Andrew Houlihan established an aggressive tutoring program in Math. He set up the program in six low-performing schools - now the program is in more than a dozen schools. Here’s how it works. Every school day students get an additional 30 minutes of tutoring from a community member.

“No matter what your label is,” UCPS Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan said. “You are getting tutoring. That’s five days a week. We say to our principals and our team - this does not take the place of the core teacher so students still receive their daily instruction in math - this is on top of that.”

It’s usually up to five students to one tutor. UCPS came up with its own curriculum for this intensive program and it appears it’s getting the job done. This year UCPS decreased its number of low-performing schools from 13 to seven. The superintendent also says this year 84% of schools either met or exceeded growth compared to 60% the previous year. He believes tutoring helped with this accomplishment while tutors say the small classroom size makes the difference.

“Being in a small group - more one-on-one,” Benton Heights Elementary School Math Tutor Franco McGee said. “I can talk to the kid - kind of relate to the kid. They may have had a bad day, or they may have had a bad night and I understand teachers may not be able to do that in the classroom, but with me - I want to make sure that I am actually tutoring the whole student. I know it’s Math, but I want to make sure the whole student is okay.”

Benton Heights has seen improvement. When it comes to the subject of Math the school got a letter grade of D. This year the school improved and received a C. When it comes to Grade Level Proficiency - 4th graders experienced a 19% increase in their test scores. The challenge now is paying for this tutoring program. The district has about 150 tutors getting paid $25 an hour.

“That’s a big concern that we have,” Houlihan said. “I am spending about $2 million on this program from federal funds that we will not have at the end of this year - that’s really causing us to think long and hard about sustainability...we are working with our local county commissioners, at the state level. We’re advocating for these increased funds - looking within our own local budget. Are there things we need to cut, redirect, or move in order to sustain this?

Tutors hope the money can be found to keep this program going to help students and to keep tutors employed.

“I feel like we are essential to the growth of the students,” McGee said. “Just as any other position at our school.”

The superintendent is grateful the community has stepped up to be tutors. He realizes it will take the whole community to help students succeed. Qualifications for a tutor are a high school diploma and able to pass a math test. So far there are about 150 tutors making $25 an hour.

“Many of our tutors have come from right here in our community,” the superintendent said. “Members of our Higher Ed community, students from our local universities like Wingate, parents that have come in and said you know what - maybe I want to go into teaching - this is a great way to get myself going.”

Houlihan wants to expand this intensive in-school tutoring program to other grades and subjects if the money can be found.

