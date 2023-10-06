Troopers: 1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on I-77 in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was hurt after a crash on I-77 in Chester County early Friday morning.

The incident happened on the southbound side near the Mountain Gap Road bridge around 12:30 a.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said.

Troopers said the crash involved just one vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Durango. Two people were inside at the time of the crash, and both were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Durango, whose name has not yet been released, died at the hospital. The condition of the passenger is currently unknown.

Troopers said the crash happened after the Durango ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and flipped over.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

