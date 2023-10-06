PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

The Savannah Bananas announce 2024 world tour

The Savannah Bananas will stop in 26 cities on their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour. (Source: WTOC)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) – The Savannah Bananas are heading out on a nationwide tour next year.

The exhibition entertainment team formed in 2016 and play to their own “Banana Ball” rules.

The team’s 2024 Banana Ball Tour begins Feb. 8 in Tampa Bay, Florida, and ends Oct. 12 in Miami.

The Bananas will stop in 26 cities total from coast to coast.

Here is a full list of tour dates:

  • Feb. 8-10, Tampa, Fla. – George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • Feb. 15-17, Peoria, Ariz. – Peoria Sports Complex
  • Feb. 23-25, Savannah, Ga. – Historic Grayson Stadium
  • March 1-3, Jacksonville, Fla. – 121 Financial Ballpark
  • March 9, Houston – Minute Maid Park
  • March 14-16, Baton Rouge, La. – Alex Box Stadium
  • March 22-24, Gwinnett County, Ga. – Coolray Field
  • April 12-14, Durham, N.C. – Durham Bulls Athletic Park
  • April 20-21, Albuquerque, N.M. – Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park
  • April 25-27, Mesa, Ariz. – Sloan Park
  • May 3-5, Fresno, Calif. – Chukchansi Park
  • May 9-11, Sacramento, Calif. – Sutter Health Park
  • May 16-18, Oklahoma City, Okla. – Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
  • May 24-26, Columbus, Ohio – Huntington Park
  • June 8 – Boston – Fenway Park
  • June 13-15, Nashville, Tenn. – First Horizon Park
  • June 27-29, Indianapolis, Ind. – Victory Field
  • July 5-7, Buffalo, N.Y. – Sahlen Field
  • July 13, Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park
  • Aug. 1-3, Louisville, Ky. – Louisville Slugger Field
  • Aug. 10, Cleveland – Progressive Field
  • Aug. 16-18, Norfolk, Va. – Harbor Park Stadium
  • Aug. 30-31, Salt Lake City – Smith’s Ballpark
  • Sept. 6-8, Des Moines, Iowa – Principal Park
  • Sept. 21, Philadelphia – Citizens Bank Park
  • Oct. 12, Miami – LoanDepot Park

Fans can sign up to register for tickets now through Dec. 1. A random drawing will then take place about two months before the tour to choose which fans get a shot at tickets. If you’re selected, you’ll have a chance to purchase up to four tickets.

Following the tour, the Savannah Bananas will then head out on the Bananaland at Sea cruise on Oct. 14-18, 2024. Cruisers will ride on the Norwegian Jade from Miami to the Bahamas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks to the crowd at Rep. Ted Budd's election night watch party in...
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson vows to correct ‘mistake’ on ethics filing
Nasir Nyheim Fudge was arrested on Wednesday night and taken to the jail.
Two arrested in Salisbury for murder of 35-year-old mother of two
Police said the shooting on Frazier Avenue happened after a man pointed a gun at officers.
CMPD: Man shot, killed by officer in northwest Charlotte
UNC wide receiver Tez Walker has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
NCAA grants UNC football player Tez Walker immediate eligibility after months-long fight
The owner of Sun Fun Pools was arrested and faces criminal charges after not completing dozens...
Iredell Co. pool contractor charged following WBTV Investigation

Latest News

A person sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Tryon and Trade streets on...
Medic: 1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting
Union County Public Schools is implementing new safety protocols at all school events after a...
Police identify 20+ people involved in Union Co. football fight, new protocols to take effect
Union County Public Schools implementing new safety policy for school events
Union County Public Schools implementing new safety policy for school events
Hundreds of campers will fill out the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield as fans get ready for...
ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway bringing dedicated fans, economic boost to Concord
The alleged crimes happened in the Wilmington area, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte said.
Former Charlotte-area YMCA staff member arrested for alleged sexual crimes