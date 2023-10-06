PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway bringing dedicated fans, economic boost to Concord

Events at the speedway generate more than $566 million in visitor spending.
Hundreds of campers will fill out the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield as fans get ready for the 2023 running of the ROVAL 400.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Every year, thousands of NASCAR fans load up their campers and flock to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America ROVAL 400.

That includes Lexington, N.C. native Ken Dorsett, who said he’s been coming to races at the speedway for nearly 45 years.

“My first race was 1975,” Dorsett said. “Been coming pretty regularly since then.”

Dorsett arrives every year in the same ride — an old school bus that he and five of his friends painted green and turned into a raceway camper.

It sleeps two to four people, and even has an upper-deck viewing platform to watch races from.

Dorsett said that out of all the friends who made the bus happen, he is the only one left to drive it.

“I am the last one, everyone else has passed away,” Dorsett said. “So I’m the last one coming.”

But every year, he still feels a big sense of community whenever he parks that bus in the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield.

“I’ve always told everyone the race is just background noise, we’re here for the reunion,” Dorsett said.

The ROVAL 400 brings more than just excited fans to Concord, it brings an incredible amount of tourism to Cabarrus County.

The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau said that events like the ROVAL 400, Coca-Cola 600, and other events at Charlotte Motor Speedway help generate over $566 million in visitor spending.

The Bureau also estimates that tourism creates more than 4,410 jobs in Cabarrus County.

“We’re welcoming guests from 50 states, all over the country, 15 countries, as far away as Australia,” Cabarrus County CVB President Donna Carpenter said. “What that means for us and our businesses and our hotels...we are full. Everyone is here to have a great time. People save their money all year to come to one of these races.”

The green flag for the Cup Series race will wave on Sunday at 2 p.m.

