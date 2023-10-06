PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Star of HBO docuseries ‘Telemarketer’ reported missing

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EASTON, Penn. (Gray News) – A man who starred in the HBO original docuseries “Telemarketers” has been reported missing.

The Easton Police Department said Patrick J. Pespas was last seen in Easton, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Pespas is the star, along with co-director Sam Lipman-Stern, of “Telemarketers.” The three-part true crime series explores the story of Pespas and Lipman-Stern, who discover the shady dealings behind the call center that employed them in New Jersey, according to the show’s description on the HBO website.

The docuseries was created by Lipman-Stern and Adam Bhala Lough and premiered on HBO in August.

Lough reached out via a Saturday post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and urged people to spread the awareness of Pespas’ disappearance.

“Pat is missing, and Sue, his family and friends are very worried about him,” the post reads. “Please put out the word that Pat is missing and help us find him. He was last seen in the Easton, PA area. Thank you.”

In a Sunday post, Lough said Pespas may last have been seen at a bar in Pittsburgh Friday night.

The Easton Police Department said Pespas may last have driven a white 2002 Ford Mustang with the New Jersey license plate N74KUB.

Officials said they are concerned for Pespas’ well-being. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

