Police identify 20+ people involved in Union Co. football fight, new protocols to take effect

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than two dozen people have been identified after a massive brawl broke out at a football game in Union County last Friday night, police said.

The Monroe Police Department worked with Union County Public Schools officials to identify 26 people involved in the fight when Monroe took on Forest Hills last week. Many of them were identified through social media and surveillance video.

It began at the concession stand, and forced officials to call the game with five minutes left in the third quarter. Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan called the fight “embarrassing and disappointing.”

Police said that of the 26 people, eight were adults, four were Monroe High School students, five were Forest Hills High School students, five were from Anson County, and four others were teenagers from Monroe, but not students at the high school.

All of the people involved have been or will be charged, and are banned from Union County school events.

In the aftermath of the fight, the district has announced changes for school events, which go into effect on Friday.

The new rules require clear bags at events, with medical and baby bags subject to being searched. In addition, elementary and middle schoolers must be accompanied by someone 21 or older, and ticket sales will end at halftime.

The district said the rules are not exclusive to football games, and instead apply to all district events.

“Really, the bottom line is, we expect our staff, our students, our players and our community to be safe at all times,” Houlihan said. “Coming to a game should be enjoyable, but it also should make you feel like you’re in a safe environment.”

Some parents said they feel it is unfortunate that all students are being punished for the actions of a few, but they understand why the district had to take action.

Tame Ellis is the parent of two Union County Public Schools students. She said when her family heard about the changes, they were disappointed by the chaperone policy, calling sporting events big outings for middle schoolers. She said it was a place where they could spend time with friends without parents getting involved.

Despite that, she said that freedom is a sacrifice her family is willing to make if it means everyone is kept safe.

”Unfortunately, all students are having to pay for mistakes that others are making, but if it’s going to keep our kids safe and I don’t have to worry, I’m willing to do it,” Ellis said. “But it’s definitely putting a damper on kids’ fun and activities that they like to have.”

