One seriously injured after northeast Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is seriously injured after a shooting Friday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.

According to MEDIC, the shooting happened near 3700 West W.T. Harris Blvd. around 5:40 p.m.

The person who was shot was taken to a Charlotte hospital to be treated for injuries.

No further information has been released.

