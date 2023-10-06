PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One Month Later: Family, friends remember 15-year-old lost in car crash

Ella Lukse passed away in September after a crash in south Charlotte.
Ella Lukse died after a car crash in south Charlotte last month.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One month ago, a beloved high school sophomore was killed in a car crash on Raintree Lane in south Charlotte.

Police later charged a 17-year-old driver with involuntary manslaughter.

Now, those closest to Ella Lukse, including her little sister, Gia, are opening up about what a bright light she was.

“She had a really good smile,” Gia said. “She hated her smile, but it was so pretty.”

The sisters were best friends from day one.

“I miss you. That’s all I want to tell her,” she said. “I feel so bad. Because I never told her that.”

“She wouldn’t want people to be sad, she would want people to be happy,” Ella’s aunt, Regina Tish, said. “Ella was a giver, always taking care of people.”

By all accounts, Ella was incredibly selfless, especially for a 15-year-old.

“Nobody could be sad around her, and if you were, she would cheer you up immediately,” a friend said.

They described her as funny and bubbly, a student that excelled at Providence High School, and said she loved all kinds of things, including plants, sweet tea, the beach and her family.

Ella’s family also said she was an organ donor. She’s now living on through five other people.

The teen who crashed into her, Gorden Fleming, is due in court Friday morning. In addition to involuntary manslaughter, he will face charges for driving after consuming under 21, and reckless driving.

For those wishing to support Ella’s family through GoFundMe, click here.

