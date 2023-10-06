PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

More than a thousand migratory birds found dead in Chicago

Scores of birds are seen after staff from the Field Museum collected them on Thursday.
Scores of birds are seen after staff from the Field Museum collected them on Thursday.(Source: Courtesy of Daryl Coldren, Field Museum)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Birders in Chicago are dealing with a tragedy.

A massive migration through the city has turned to disaster as birds collided into glass-sided buildings and windows, perishing.

Field Museum staff told PBS station WTTW on Thursday they collected more than a thousand birds just from McCormick Place, Chicago’s large convention center near the shores of Lake Michigan.

The museum’s staff regularly gather dead birds from the grounds. PhD candidate Taylor Hains with the museum told WTTW birds were hitting the glass as staff were collecting the bodies.

Chicago Bird Collision Monitors reported on social media that their volunteers collected 300 dead birds on Thursday. The group’s volunteers work to protect and recover migratory birds killed and injured in the downtown Chicago area each spring and fall migration.

BirdCast, which provides real-time predictions of bird migrations, blamed the mass deaths on a combination of migration, adverse weather conditions related to a frontal boundary, and light and glass.

The people behind BirdCast urged “all businesses, building owners and private residences, as well as operators of any illuminated structures, to heed lights-out warnings for non-essential lights to be turned off during the migration season.”

The American Bird Conservancy estimates 1 billion birds a year die from colliding with glass. It recommends more bird-friendly designs for buildings. Homeowners can also do their part by adding bird-friendly products to the inside of their windows, such as tape.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks to the crowd at Rep. Ted Budd's election night watch party in...
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson vows to correct ‘mistake’ on ethics filing
Nasir Nyheim Fudge was arrested on Wednesday night and taken to the jail.
Two arrested in Salisbury for murder of 35-year-old mother of two
Police said the shooting on Frazier Avenue happened after a man pointed a gun at officers.
CMPD: Man shot, killed by officer in northwest Charlotte
UNC wide receiver Tez Walker has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
NCAA grants UNC football player Tez Walker immediate eligibility after months-long fight
The owner of Sun Fun Pools was arrested and faces criminal charges after not completing dozens...
Iredell Co. pool contractor charged following WBTV Investigation

Latest News

A person sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Tryon and Trade streets on...
Medic: 1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting
Union County Public Schools is implementing new safety protocols at all school events after a...
Police identify 20+ people involved in Union Co. football fight, new protocols to take effect
Union County Public Schools implementing new safety policy for school events
Union County Public Schools implementing new safety policy for school events
Hundreds of campers will fill out the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield as fans get ready for...
ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway bringing dedicated fans, economic boost to Concord
The alleged crimes happened in the Wilmington area, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte said.
Former Charlotte-area YMCA staff member arrested for alleged sexual crimes