Mooresville gas station owner and clerk charged after underage driver crashes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A store owner and clerk have been criminally charged after a single-car crash in Rowan County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, North Carolina State Highway Patrol reached out to ALE about a crash involving an underage driver and passenger who had drank alcoholic beverages before the crash. The 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Malt beverages were found inside the car and were believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Through the course of the ALE investigation, special agents determined both the driver and passenger bought malt beverages from L K Mart, located at 3320 Deal Rd. in Mooresville. While investigating the underage purchases, ALE special agents found that two additional teens had purchased malt beverages from the L K Mart on the same evening, unrelated to the crash.

The clerk, Kalasudhan Kunjupillai, 64, of Charlotte failed to check any of the underage patrons’ IDs, according to a news release.

On Friday, Sept. 29, ALE special agents arrested Kunjupillai for four counts of sell malt beverages to someone under 21 years old, and one count of allowing violations to occur at an ABC-licensed business.

The permittee, Lalsen John Churakakuzy, 59, of Mooresville, was cited for failing to superintend an ABC-licensed business.

A violation report will be submitted to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for L K Mart, which could result in fines, suspension or revocation of ABC permits.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.