Medic: 1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting

The shooting happened at Trade and Tryon streets on Friday morning.
A person sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Tryon and Trade streets on...
A person sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Tryon and Trade streets on Friday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured after they were shot in uptown Charlotte on Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. at Trade and Tryon streets, near the Bank of America building, Medic confirmed.

Medic said the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested in the case.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

