Medic: 1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured after they were shot in uptown Charlotte on Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. at Trade and Tryon streets, near the Bank of America building, Medic confirmed.

Medic said the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested in the case.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

