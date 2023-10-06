Medic: 1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting
The shooting happened at Trade and Tryon streets on Friday morning.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured after they were shot in uptown Charlotte on Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. at Trade and Tryon streets, near the Bank of America building, Medic confirmed.
Medic said the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear if anyone has been arrested in the case.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
