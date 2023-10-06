PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man shot, killed in Union County neighborhood, relative arrested

Deputies said the shooting happened in the Ladera subdivision on Friday morning.
Deputies said a man was shot and killed by a family member inside the Ladera subdivision on...
Deputies said a man was shot and killed by a family member inside the Ladera subdivision on Friday morning.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARVIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed in a Union County neighborhood on Friday, deputies said.

The shooting happened in the Ladera subdivision off Newtown Road around 9:15 a.m., the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the man’s body was found at the scene.

Officials said another man, who lives at the home, was identified as a suspect and was arrested.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Deputies: 1 dead, suspect arrested in Union Co. shooting

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks to the crowd at Rep. Ted Budd's election night watch party in...
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson vows to correct ‘mistake’ on ethics filing
Nasir Nyheim Fudge was arrested on Wednesday night and taken to the jail.
Two arrested in Salisbury for murder of 35-year-old mother of two
Police said the shooting on Frazier Avenue happened after a man pointed a gun at officers.
CMPD: Man shot, killed by officer in northwest Charlotte
UNC wide receiver Tez Walker has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
NCAA grants UNC football player Tez Walker immediate eligibility after months-long fight
The owner of Sun Fun Pools was arrested and faces criminal charges after not completing dozens...
Iredell Co. pool contractor charged following WBTV Investigation

Latest News

A person sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Tryon and Trade streets on...
Medic: 1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting
Union County Public Schools is implementing new safety protocols at all school events after a...
Police identify 20+ people involved in Union Co. football fight, new protocols to take effect
Union County Public Schools implementing new safety policy for school events
Union County Public Schools implementing new safety policy for school events
The alleged crimes happened in the Wilmington area, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte said.
Former Charlotte-area YMCA staff member arrested for alleged sexual crimes
Hundreds of campers will fill out the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield as fans get ready for...
ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway bringing dedicated fans, economic boost to Concord