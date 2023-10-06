Man shot, killed in Union County neighborhood, relative arrested
Deputies said the shooting happened in the Ladera subdivision on Friday morning.
MARVIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed in a Union County neighborhood on Friday, deputies said.
The shooting happened in the Ladera subdivision off Newtown Road around 9:15 a.m., the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said the man’s body was found at the scene.
Officials said another man, who lives at the home, was identified as a suspect and was arrested.
The names of those involved have not yet been released.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
