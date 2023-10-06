PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Major cooldown coming this weekend, along with slight rain chances Friday

High temperatures will only reach the 60s by Sunday.
Friday's forecast includes a slight chance for rain, along with highs in the 80s.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A chance for some showers returns on Friday, ahead of a major cooldown later in the weekend.

Showers are possible on Friday morning, although their impact will be low if any develop, before passing showers could present themselves in the evening and night hours. High temperatures will reach the 80s.

On Saturday, temperatures will begin to cool off, with highs only in the 70s.

The cooldown will continue Sunday when morning lows will be in the 40s, with afternoon highs on hitting the 60s. Windy conditions could add to the coolness of the day.

Chilly mornings will continue next week, with highs forecast to top out in the 70s.

In the tropics, Philippe remains a tropical storm, and while it won’t hit the Carolinas, it could impact Maine or parts of eastern Canada this weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

