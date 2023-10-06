PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Las Vegas police release bodycam video showing arrest of Tupac Shakur murder suspect

This still from bodycam video shows Duane “Keffe D” Davis being arrested by Las Vegas police on...
This still from bodycam video shows Duane “Keffe D” Davis being arrested by Las Vegas police on Sept. 29. Davis is accused of being involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur.(LVMPD)
By C.C. McCandless, Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Newly released Bodycam video and an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have provided more details about the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was charged with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur.

WARNING: The following video contains uncensored profanity.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Las Vegas police released bodycam video showing the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

According to the police report, a Clark County grand jury returned an indictment charging Davis on Sept. 28.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Criminal Apprehension Team took Davis into custody around 7 a.m. the next day as he was walking down the street near his house.

Body-worn camera video shows officers approach Davis and quickly take him into custody. Davis was cooperative with police, asking for water before he was put in a nearby vehicle.

Duane Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that...
Duane Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He was taken to the homicide division office to be interviewed. One body-worn camera more than 47 minutes long showed the trip from Davis’ home to the police headquarters. After his interview, he was photographed and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Davis appeared in court Wednesday, and his arraignment was continued to Oct. 19.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks to the crowd at Rep. Ted Budd's election night watch party in...
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson vows to correct ‘mistake’ on ethics filing
Nasir Nyheim Fudge was arrested on Wednesday night and taken to the jail.
Two arrested in Salisbury for murder of 35-year-old mother of two
Police said the shooting on Frazier Avenue happened after a man pointed a gun at officers.
CMPD: Man shot, killed by officer in northwest Charlotte
UNC wide receiver Tez Walker has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
NCAA grants UNC football player Tez Walker immediate eligibility after months-long fight
The owner of Sun Fun Pools was arrested and faces criminal charges after not completing dozens...
Iredell Co. pool contractor charged following WBTV Investigation

Latest News

A person sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Tryon and Trade streets on...
Medic: 1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting
Union County Public Schools is implementing new safety protocols at all school events after a...
Police identify 20+ people involved in Union Co. football fight, new protocols to take effect
Union County Public Schools implementing new safety policy for school events
Union County Public Schools implementing new safety policy for school events
Hundreds of campers will fill out the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield as fans get ready for...
ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway bringing dedicated fans, economic boost to Concord
The alleged crimes happened in the Wilmington area, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte said.
Former Charlotte-area YMCA staff member arrested for alleged sexual crimes