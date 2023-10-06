PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Iredell County pool contractor arrested again

WBTV began an investigation into Sun Fun Pools owner Tim Reid back in July.
Tim Reid
Tim Reid(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pool contractor based in Iredell County has been arrested for a second time on charges he did not complete pools he was paid to install.

Tim Reid, the owner of Sun Fun Pools, was arrested late Thursday night, jail records show.

He is facing multiple charges, including obtaining property by false pretenses and obtaining advances under promise to work.

Reid was previously arrested by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 18 and released on bond.

WBTV Sun Fun Pools Investigation
Iredell Co. pool contractor charged following WBTV Investigation
‘I trusted him’: Sun Fun Pools owner misses deadline - again
Unlicensed pool contractor promises to finish outstanding jobs after WBTV investigation

The charges come after WBTV began an investigation into Sun Fun Pools’ unfinished jobs in July. Customers showed WBTV their yards where projects were never started, had holes full of mud, or pools simply left incomplete.

Fifteen families showed WBTV their paperwork proving what work was still owed. That total figure was more than $100,000.

Following the WBTV investigation, Reid promised to finish all jobs by the end of July. He did continue some work for customers, but by that deadline, none of the pools WBTV asked about were completed.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office began its own investigation in August.

Now, Iredell County Sheriff Chief Deputy Bill Hamby said it is possible that he could face additional charges in surrounding counties as well.

“If the other agencies that have been contacted get warrants, then we’ll be glad to assist them in serving those warrants on him as well,” Hamby said.

Business closed, customers’ pools still not complete

For anyone dealing with similar issues, Hamby emphasized homeowners should get projects and timelines in writing with their contractor. He also said if a customer believes their contractor is violating the contract agreed to, they should contact local law enforcement. If charges cannot be pressed, Hamby said they can at least apply pressure before things escalate to criminal charges.

Court records show that Reid is scheduled to appear on both Oct. 10 and Oct. 30.

As of Friday morning, jail records do not show that he is currently in sheriff’s office custody.

