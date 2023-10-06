PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
How to make the TikTok hit Air Fryer Marshmallow Squares

Our QC Life crew made their own version of a viral treat recipe.
The QC Life crew makes the viral dessert as they talk about the important stories of the day.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An interesting treat has gone viral across the internet.

Air Fryer Marshmallow Squares, a mix of Rice Krispy with fruity pebbles, has become popular overnight, with just one video having over 483,000 likes on Instagram, and another 200,000 on TikTok.

This morning, our QC Life’s Mary King and Kristen Miranda tried out the recipe to see if the taste matched all the talk.

The crew gets to try the Rice Krispy squares at the end of the show!

At the end of today’s QC Life, our hosts got to taste their creation, and see the results!

