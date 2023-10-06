PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘His legacy certainly continues’: Former Appalachian State chancellor dies

Kenneth E. Peacock passed away suddenly on Friday, the university said.
Kenneth E. Peacock, who served as App State's chancellor from 2004-14, died on Friday, the...
Kenneth E. Peacock, who served as App State's chancellor from 2004-14, died on Friday, the university said.(Marie Freeman via Appalachian State University)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Appalachian State University chancellor died suddenly on Friday morning, the school announced.

The university said Kenneth E. Peacock, who served as chancellor from 2004-14, was employed by school for more than 30 years.

A message from Sheri Everts, the current App State chancellor, credited Peacock with growing the university academically, establishing the College of Health Sciences, opening a new education building and more.

Peacock also played a role in moving the Mountaineers’ athletic programs to the Sun Belt Conference, as well as the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Prior to serving as chancellor, he worked as a Department Chair and Dean.

“So many Mountaineers, from Boone to China and throughout the world, will remember his smile and that look he would get in his eye right before he would tell a joke or play a prank,” Everts said in a Friday newsletter. “The university and the High Country have lost a beloved leader, but his legacy certainly continues.”

Peacock is survived by his wife, Rosanne.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

