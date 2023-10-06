Gilde Brewery celebrates Oktoberfest’s final weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Oktoberfest is coming to a close in the Charlotte area. While the festival may be ending, there are many places to end the celebration with a bang.

Gilde Brewery, a German brewery with a brewing history of several hundred years in Hannover, Germany, is hosting the last of its festivities this weekend from Oct. 6-8

Gilde’s Charlotte brewery looks to combine the German brewing tradition and German cuisine with the creativity of the American craft beer movement.

Jorge Andres gets a look at some of the food during Oktoberfest.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres was live at Gilde Brewing to learn about the traditions of Oktoberfest and traditional German food.

