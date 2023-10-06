PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gilde Brewery celebrates Oktoberfest’s final weekend

The German brewery will celebrate through the second weekend of October.
The brewery will hold events through Oct. 6-8.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Oktoberfest is coming to a close in the Charlotte area. While the festival may be ending, there are many places to end the celebration with a bang.

Gilde Brewery, a German brewery with a brewing history of several hundred years in Hannover, Germany, is hosting the last of its festivities this weekend from Oct. 6-8

Gilde’s Charlotte brewery looks to combine the German brewing tradition and German cuisine with the creativity of the American craft beer movement.

Jorge Andres gets a look at some of the food during Oktoberfest.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres was live at Gilde Brewing to learn about the traditions of Oktoberfest and traditional German food.

For more events at Gilde, you can find them on their website calendar or Facebook page.

