PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Documents: At least 4 vehicles damaged, stolen within 2-mile span in Gastonia

Police reports revealed that at least 4 Kias or Hyundais were either stolen or damaged in Gastonia this week.
At least four vehicles, all Kias or Hyundais were either damaged or stolen in Gaston County...
At least four vehicles, all Kias or Hyundais were either damaged or stolen in Gaston County parking lots this week.(WBTV)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police reports revealed that at least four vehicles were either stolen or damaged in Gastonia earlier this week, all within just a couple miles of one another.

Two of the reported incidents happened on the Laurel Lane in the Dwell Townhomes neighborhood. The reports showed that a 2021 Kia Sorento was damaged in an attempted theft, while a 2016 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from a parking lot.

An estimated $3,000 in damage was caused to the Sorento, while the owner of the Sonata found that her car was stolen and the steering was ripped out and was laying in the parking lot.

While an exact time of the theft and attempted theft were not listed on the report, both incidents allegedly happened between 11 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Past Coverage: Increase In Reports Of Stolen Kias And Hyundais
CMPD: More than 2,000% increase in theft of Kia and Hyundai cars in Charlotte in 2023
Hyundai Kia challenge continues to drive thefts across the country
17-year-old charged with stealing vehicle as Kia, Hyundai thefts remain a problem
Car thefts on the rise, dangerous social media challenge causing concern

Less than a mile away, in the Hudson Woods apartment complex, a 2013 Kia Soul was damaged, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage. The police report did not specifically say if the incident was an act of attempted theft. Instead it was listed as vandalism/damage to property.

The Hudson Woods incident also happened between 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday.

A fourth similar incident reportedly happened around 5 a.m. on Carriage House Lane, which is less than two miles from both the Hudson Woods apartments and Laurel Lane.

During the Carriage House Lane incident, a 2020 Kia Rio was stolen from a parking lot at the Carriage House apartment complex. In that case, a police report revealed that the victim was leaving for work when he noticed his car was missing. The report was filed just before 6 a.m. on Thursday.

WBTV has reached out to the Gastonia Police Department to see if the four incidents could be related.

The thefts and attempted thefts come as Kias and Hyundais continue to be targets for thieves, thanks in large part to a social media trend that demonstrates how to steal the vehicles using only a USB cable.

In Charlotte, reports of stolen Kias and Hyundais was up more than 2,000% in the first part of 2023, compared to the same time in 2022.

The car companies have since rolled out anti-theft softwares, and have responded with system updates. Several wheel-lock giveaways have also been held by local authorities in attempt to combat the thefts.

Related: CMPD: More than 2,000% increase in theft of Kia and Hyundai cars in Charlotte in 2023

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks to the crowd at Rep. Ted Budd's election night watch party in...
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson vows to correct ‘mistake’ on ethics filing
Nasir Nyheim Fudge was arrested on Wednesday night and taken to the jail.
Two arrested in Salisbury for murder of 35-year-old mother of two
Police said the shooting on Frazier Avenue happened after a man pointed a gun at officers.
CMPD: Man shot, killed by officer in northwest Charlotte
UNC wide receiver Tez Walker has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
NCAA grants UNC football player Tez Walker immediate eligibility after months-long fight
The owner of Sun Fun Pools was arrested and faces criminal charges after not completing dozens...
Iredell Co. pool contractor charged following WBTV Investigation

Latest News

A person sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Tryon and Trade streets on...
Medic: 1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting
Union County Public Schools is implementing new safety protocols at all school events after a...
Police identify 20+ people involved in Union Co. football fight, new protocols to take effect
Union County Public Schools implementing new safety policy for school events
Union County Public Schools implementing new safety policy for school events
The alleged crimes happened in the Wilmington area, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte said.
Former Charlotte-area YMCA staff member arrested for alleged sexual crimes
Hundreds of campers will fill out the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield as fans get ready for...
ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway bringing dedicated fans, economic boost to Concord