Documents: At least 4 vehicles damaged, stolen within 2-mile span in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police reports revealed that at least four vehicles were either stolen or damaged in Gastonia earlier this week, all within just a couple miles of one another.

Two of the reported incidents happened on the Laurel Lane in the Dwell Townhomes neighborhood. The reports showed that a 2021 Kia Sorento was damaged in an attempted theft, while a 2016 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from a parking lot.

An estimated $3,000 in damage was caused to the Sorento, while the owner of the Sonata found that her car was stolen and the steering was ripped out and was laying in the parking lot.

While an exact time of the theft and attempted theft were not listed on the report, both incidents allegedly happened between 11 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Less than a mile away, in the Hudson Woods apartment complex, a 2013 Kia Soul was damaged, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage. The police report did not specifically say if the incident was an act of attempted theft. Instead it was listed as vandalism/damage to property.

The Hudson Woods incident also happened between 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday.

A fourth similar incident reportedly happened around 5 a.m. on Carriage House Lane, which is less than two miles from both the Hudson Woods apartments and Laurel Lane.

During the Carriage House Lane incident, a 2020 Kia Rio was stolen from a parking lot at the Carriage House apartment complex. In that case, a police report revealed that the victim was leaving for work when he noticed his car was missing. The report was filed just before 6 a.m. on Thursday.

WBTV has reached out to the Gastonia Police Department to see if the four incidents could be related.

The thefts and attempted thefts come as Kias and Hyundais continue to be targets for thieves, thanks in large part to a social media trend that demonstrates how to steal the vehicles using only a USB cable.

In Charlotte, reports of stolen Kias and Hyundais was up more than 2,000% in the first part of 2023, compared to the same time in 2022.

The car companies have since rolled out anti-theft softwares, and have responded with system updates. Several wheel-lock giveaways have also been held by local authorities in attempt to combat the thefts.

