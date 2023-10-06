PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: Woman arrested after shooting boyfriend at Catawba County home

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened late Thursday night.
Brandi Lee Floyd
Brandi Lee Floyd(Catawba County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot multiple times at a Catawba County home on Thursday night, deputies said.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on White Eagle Ranch Road in the Mountain View area, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said that once at the home, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, and as of Friday morning, was in serious but stable condition.

A woman who lived at the home, 39-year-old Brandi Floyd, was arrested in connection with the shooting. Deputies said she is believed to be the girlfriend of the victim.

She is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Deputies believe the incident happened after the man and woman got into an argument.

Floyd is being held under a $75,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

