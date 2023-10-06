Crash involving overturned vehicle causing delays in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing traffic delays in southwest Charlotte.

The incident happened Friday morning at the intersection of West Arrowood Road and South Tryon Street.

Cameras showed one vehicle on its roof, and a SUV with heavy front-end damage.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

City officials said the incident is causing delays in all directions at the intersection.

