Crash involving overturned vehicle causing delays in southwest Charlotte

The crash happened at the intersection of West Arrowood Road and South Tryon Street.
A vehicle overturned at the intersection of West Arrowood Road and South Tryon Street in Charlotte on Friday.
A vehicle overturned at the intersection of West Arrowood Road and South Tryon Street in Charlotte on Friday.(City of Charlotte Traffic)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing traffic delays in southwest Charlotte.

The incident happened Friday morning at the intersection of West Arrowood Road and South Tryon Street.

Cameras showed one vehicle on its roof, and a SUV with heavy front-end damage.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

City officials said the incident is causing delays in all directions at the intersection.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

