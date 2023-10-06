PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMS: Unattended 2-year-old found wandering northwest Charlotte street

The boy was spotted by a bus driver on Friday morning.
The boy was found by a CMS bus driver in the area of Winchester and Garfield streets.
The boy was found by a CMS bus driver in the area of Winchester and Garfield streets.(Unsplash)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2-year-old boy was spotted in the middle of a northwest Charlotte street, unattended on Friday morning, officials said.

He was found by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver, the district confirmed.

The driver said the boy was wandering in the area of Winchester Street and Garfield Street.

After finding him, the driver pulled over and put the boy on the bus, and called 911.

The boy was not hurt.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks to the crowd at Rep. Ted Budd's election night watch party in...
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson vows to correct ‘mistake’ on ethics filing
Nasir Nyheim Fudge was arrested on Wednesday night and taken to the jail.
Two arrested in Salisbury for murder of 35-year-old mother of two
Police said the shooting on Frazier Avenue happened after a man pointed a gun at officers.
CMPD: Man shot, killed by officer in northwest Charlotte
UNC wide receiver Tez Walker has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
NCAA grants UNC football player Tez Walker immediate eligibility after months-long fight
The owner of Sun Fun Pools was arrested and faces criminal charges after not completing dozens...
Iredell Co. pool contractor charged following WBTV Investigation

Latest News

A person sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Tryon and Trade streets on...
Medic: 1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting
Union County Public Schools is implementing new safety protocols at all school events after a...
Police identify 20+ people involved in Union Co. football fight, new protocols to take effect
Union County Public Schools implementing new safety policy for school events
Union County Public Schools implementing new safety policy for school events
Hundreds of campers will fill out the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield as fans get ready for...
ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway bringing dedicated fans, economic boost to Concord
The alleged crimes happened in the Wilmington area, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte said.
Former Charlotte-area YMCA staff member arrested for alleged sexual crimes