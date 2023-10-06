CMS: Unattended 2-year-old found wandering northwest Charlotte street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2-year-old boy was spotted in the middle of a northwest Charlotte street, unattended on Friday morning, officials said.

He was found by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver, the district confirmed.

The driver said the boy was wandering in the area of Winchester Street and Garfield Street.

After finding him, the driver pulled over and put the boy on the bus, and called 911.

The boy was not hurt.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

