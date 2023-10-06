PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Boone crash leaves one dead, troopers say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Boone, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Meatcamp Road near Rich Mountain Road around 1:40 p.m.

Highway patrol said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Meatcamp Road, drove off the right side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels.

The driver of the Tahoe, Jeffrey Dean Bailey, 59, of Sparta, N.C., died at the scene. A passenger in the Tahoe was flown by a medical helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center in serious condition.

Troopers said Bailey was not restrained by a seatbelt and was ejected from the Tahoe. An initial investigation shows speed and alcohol were not contributing circumstances in the crash, according to a news release.

During the on-scene investigation, Meatcamp Road was closed in the area for two hours.

