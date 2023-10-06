PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Video shows ATM being ripped out of north Charlotte gas station

Footage showed a group of people break inside and pull the ATM out using a U-Haul truck.
Nearly $5,000 was inside the ATM when it was stolen around 4 a.m. on Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Surveillance video captured the moment thieves ripped an ATM out from a north Charlotte gas station this week.

Footage showed a group of people break inside and pull the ATM out using a U-Haul truck.

On Thursday night, the gas station on Old Statesville Road was being boarded up, with plywood covering a large hole those thieves left behind.

Nearly $5,000 was inside the ATM when it was stolen around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

The thieves started by smashing the front door with a rock before one of them hopped inside and wrapped a cable around the ATM, and hooked it to the U-Haul truck.

As the truck pulled away, the ATM crashed through the front doors, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

In all, the robbery took about two minutes.

A similar robbery happened on Monday, when an ATM was stolen from Brooks’ Sandwich House.

