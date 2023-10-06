PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Airbnb tenant has spent more than 2 years at home and refuses to leave, host says

A Los Angeles Airbnb host claims a woman has been squatting in his property. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/AIRBNB/SASCHA JOVANOVIC/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - What started as a short-term Airbnb rental has turned into a two-year nightmare, a Los Angeles homeowner said.

He said he can’t get her out of his property.

“It’s just like ... you see the door where she’s in like every single day. We just keep all the curtains closed,” said homeowner Sascha Jovanovic.

He said he has been living a nightmare with an unwanted house guest for more than two years.

Jovanovic had listed his modern studio guest house with stunning views on Airbnb when 55-year-old Elizabeth Hirschhorn booked a stay in September of 2021.

Jovanovic said it was fine for the first four months until February of 2022, when he discovered water damage in the guesthouse and she suddenly prevented him from making any repairs.

“And then from one day to the other day, everything changed so, like, you know, she didn’t want to allow anybody in anymore,” he said.

But he extended her stay through April of 2022.

“I even said to her, like, ‘OK, you can stay another two weeks, you know, at no cost, just so you can relocate yourself,’ and she just then squatted and ... and has never left.” Jovanovic said, and he hasn’t gotten any rent since then.

In one email from that same month, Hirschhorn writes she doesn’t feel safe being forced to vacate with a housing disability and the high risks of COVID-19 complications.

She also cited the city’s tenant protection policies.

Hirschhorn didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“When we can get to trial, she can stand up and tell a jury all these stuff about why she has the right to stay there for free and to get paid to leave, which is crazy,” said Sebastian Rucci, Jovanovic’s attorney.

In a statement, Hirschhorn’s attorney said Jovanovic is a ruthless, unhinged landlord, writing: “He has intentionally not disclosed that he agreed to a long-term lease with the tenant outside of the Airbnb platform. It was never a six-month lease. He lies to cover up all the rent she paid and her willingness to pay even higher rent.”

He went on to say: “This is a malicious smear campaign about a tenant who did not do the things Jovanovic is telling the public she did.”

Airbnb said that the reservation made on its platform ended in March of 2022 and now this is a third-party matter between two individuals.

“So I just hope that this story can be stopped as quickly as possible, and we can go back to normal life,” Jovanovic said.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

