York Co. deputies to share results of ‘Operation Diamondback’ targeting car thefts, break-ins

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is set to reveal the results of its Operation Diamondback on Thursday.

The summer-long undercover operation was aimed at cutting down on the number of car break-ins and car thefts in York County.

Deputies focused the operation on “hot spots,” which are high-crime areas where the most car crimes occurred.

During the summer, Sgt. Kevin Casey, who is over the property crime division, said deputies want criminals to know the sheriff’s office is coming after them.

“We’re going to make contact with everybody we can identify as a suspect in these cases,” Sgt. Casey previously said. “We’re going to go talk to them, knock on their door. We don’t care if they live in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina. Wherever it may be, they’re gonna come get a visit from the York County Sheriff’s Office.”

Multiple specialized units teamed up to make the operation possible.

The sheriff’s office will speak on the results of Operation Diamondback at 10:30 a.m.

