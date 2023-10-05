Window smashed at McAlister’s Deli in Monroe, police seek vandal
Anyone who recognizes these people or knows anything is asked to call the police.
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monroe Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who is believed to have vandalized a McAlister’s Deli in Monroe.
Investigators say they smashed the front window Wednesday night.
Police have also shared a picture of the vandal’s car, along with two pictures of a person of interest.
