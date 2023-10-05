Window smashed at McAlister’s Deli in Monroe, police seek vandal

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monroe Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who is believed to have vandalized a McAlister’s Deli in Monroe.

Investigators say they smashed the front window Wednesday night.

Police have also shared a picture of the vandal’s car, along with two pictures of a person of interest.

McAlister's Deli Property Damage Event...This investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators are currently working... Posted by Monroe Police Department on Thursday, October 5, 2023

Anyone who recognizes these people or knows anything is asked to call the police.

