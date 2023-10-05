Why are red-light cameras illegal in South Carolina?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One South Carolina law has left some people wanting answers.

In the Palmetto State, red-light enforcement cameras are illegal. The law has been in place in the state since 2011. There are several cities across the state, however, that utilize cameras like license plate readers to reduce crime.

Now there’s a question of why?

Bryan Adams is the South Carolina Senator for District 44 and represents the majority of Berkeley County. Adams has been a retired law enforcement in the North Charleston Police Department for 27 years. He worked in specialized units for almost 18 years doing undercover operations, street crimes and intelligent-led policing.

“I just think the enforcement side of it is a little tricky,” Adams says. “If you’re driving my car and I run a red light how do I enforce the person that owns the car if they weren’t driving that car.”

Adams says it’s possible the state could be violating someone’s rights and end up charging the wrong person. He says it takes away from law enforcement seeing the infraction and building the case up for probable cause to enforce whatever laws have been violated. Otherwise, the use of red-light cameras just leads to beyond reasonable doubt.

This fact has left some people concerned. Like people from the Ashborough neighborhood living near the Dorchester Race Way or Carol Kosar, the girlfriend of Trace Clutts, the victim of a hit and run, who says red light cameras could have possibly solved his case already.

“It helps a lot of cases and like, things get solved,” Kosar says, “So yes, you don’t want that invasion of your privacy but at the same time in cases like these where things happen. You want that.”

Trace Clutts was the victim of a hit-and-run near Laurel Avenue and Mount Pleasant Street on June 28. So far, no arrests have been made. His girlfriend, Carol Kosar, says if they were present, red-light cameras could have helped with solving the case.

“It helps a lot of cases and like, things get solved,” Kosar says. “So yes, you don’t want that invasion of your privacy, but at the same time in cases like these where things happen. You want that.”

Kosar says when she found out there were no red-light cameras she was in shock.

Kosar works in downtown Charleston. She says more traffic cameras and more traffic lights were never a thought in her mind until her boyfriend became a victim of a hit-and-run. She says it was heartbreaking.

“I think about if you could put more stop lights downtown, and it wasn’t illegal to have cameras, how beneficial it would be and how it would be in this situation and how many other families would not be in a situation like this,” Kosar says.

Adams says there are several different approaches to how he feels running red lights should be combated. He says the state could look at the intersection and see if there’s a different way it can be adjusted such as a yield sign or a turn lane. He claims more police presence in the area could also retract offenders or even a delayed light.

Even though he says he doesn’t know all of the options, Adam says when you have intersections with these problems, agencies like SCDOT, law enforcement agencies and communities should all be involved in the process. Adams says this will enforce a stronger bond between the community and police compared to a video catching a tag possibly running a red light.

For those reasons, if the bill were placed on his desk again, he would not sign it into law, Adams says.

“No, I would not sign it, “Adams says, “I’m all about beyond reasonable doubt if I don’t know it’s you, I have no way of proving it’s you, I’m not going to charge you anything.”

Adams says law enforcement in the state, and even across the country, all have open positions. He says in South Carolina we’re roughly 5% low and it has impacted the departments. However, overall Adams says having officers on the ground will enforce a stronger bond between the community and police. While people like Kosar say if traffic cameras weren’t illegal, they could possibly help many families in heartbreaking situations just like hers.

