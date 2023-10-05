Warm stretch coming to an end as fall-like temperatures move in this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple more days with temperatures in the 80s are in store before things cool off significantly this weekend.

On Thursday, things will start off cool in the Charlotte area before warming up into the 80s by the afternoon. Cloud cover will start to return.

Friday, there is a chance for spotty showers, but no widespread rain is expected. Temperatures will once again stay warm, but that will change on Saturday, when highs only reach the 70s.

The chance for rain drops on Saturday and Sunday, with the temperature set to cool even more for Sunday, when highs will only reach the lower 60s in the Charlotte area.

Next week will also get off to a cooler start, with lower afternoon highs expected.

