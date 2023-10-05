Two displaced after minivan crashes into Salisbury home

SALISBURY N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were displaced from their home on Thursday after a minivan crashed into the house. Emergency officials say it happened on Statesville Blvd near Barringer Rd. just after 11:00 a.m.

The driver of the Honda minivan suffered from a medical emergency before the crash, according to investigators.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents displaced from the home. They were not injured.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of the accident, including the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department.

