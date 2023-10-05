PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two displaced after minivan crashes into Salisbury home

Driver suffered medical issue prior to crash
The accident happened in the 5600 block of Statesville Blvd.
The accident happened in the 5600 block of Statesville Blvd.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SALISBURY N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were displaced from their home on Thursday after a minivan crashed into the house. Emergency officials say it happened on Statesville Blvd near Barringer Rd. just after 11:00 a.m.

The driver of the Honda minivan suffered from a medical emergency before the crash, according to investigators.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents displaced from the home. They were not injured.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of the accident, including the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department.

