PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College S.O.A.R. students work to prepare for hospitality careers

Students learn about food preparation, customer service, sanitation and workplace safety
Students progress at their own pace as they learn to work the register, take orders, prepare...
Students progress at their own pace as they learn to work the register, take orders, prepare food, and provide customer service.(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students in the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College S.O.A.R. (Skills, Opportunity, Awareness, Readiness) program are now able to prepare for jobs in the hospitality industry by participating in a new food service training program at the College’s South Campus. The S.O.A.R. program serves adults with intellectual disabilities.

A new culinary class called Food Service Fundamentals covers various facets of food preparation and service, with students getting hands-on training by conducting the daily operations of the South Campus café. Students staff the café for breakfast and lunch under the direction of instructor and hospitality industry veteran Stephanie Dunlap.

“The South Campus café now serves as a learning lab where students enrolled in our food service course can hone their skills and prepare to work in a variety of food service settings,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “We are proud of this innovative approach that combines classroom and hands-on instruction so that these students can build confidence in food preparation, serving, safety, and customer service.”

Students progress at their own pace as they learn to work the register, take orders, prepare food, and provide customer service. In addition, they receive training in food service terminology, proper sanitation and other requirements so that they can earn the industry recognized ServSafe Food Handlers certification and be prepared for employment in the hospitality industry. The class also offers instruction in cooking for themselves at home.

“I am so impressed with these students, and it is beyond rewarding to see them succeed,” Dunlap said. “They are exceptionally good at remembering people’s names and making them feel welcome, and that is extremely important in this industry. I see them at their happiest when they are constantly busy serving customers.”

The Rowan-Cabarrus S.O.A.R. program, which began in 2011 and has served well over 200 students in Rowan County, focuses on helping individuals become more independent by teaching specific skills needed to function successfully in daily life. Classes are built around each student’s unique strengths and goals, covering functional academics, community living, health and safety, leisure activities, and humanities. Students use computers and other technology and participate in campus and community activities.

To be eligible to participate in the program, an individual must be 18 or older, not enrolled in the public school system, and either be diagnosed with an intellectual disability or functioning at the level of intellectual disability due to a head injury or brain damage. Students must achieve a minimum test score to be considered for enrollment and demonstrate progress to remain in classes. S.O.A.R. classes are offered at no cost to the student.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks to the crowd at Rep. Ted Budd's election night watch party in...
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson vows to correct ‘mistake’ on ethics filing
Matthew Shipley claimed his $25,000 a year for life prize.
Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery
Nasir Nyheim Fudge was arrested on Wednesday night and taken to the jail.
Two arrested in Salisbury for murder of 35-year-old mother of two
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
Massachusetts shooting claims life of baby delivered after mother was one of several hit by gunfire

Latest News

Operation Diamondback focused on cutting down on car thefts and break-ins in York County.
York Co. deputies to share results of ‘Operation Diamondback’ targeting car thefts, break-ins
CMPD chief commends neighborhood after deadly officer-involved shooting
CMPD chief commends neighborhood after deadly officer-involved shooting
Police said the shooting on Frazier Avenue happened after a man pointed a gun at officers.
CMPD: Man dies after officer-involved shooting in northwest Charlotte
A crash has slowed traffic on I-85 South in Gaston County on Thursday morning.
Crash slowing traffic on I-85 in Gaston County
The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. at Harrisburg Park Amphitheater.
Happy Birthday! Town of Harrisburg 50th anniversary celebration scheduled