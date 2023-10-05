PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Report: Rock Hill High security guard accused of sexual battery with student

A girl alerted her mother to an Instagram message she received from the suspect.
Jonathan Baskin is accused of sexual battery with a high school student.
Jonathan Baskin is accused of sexual battery with a high school student.(Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A security guard at a South Carolina high school is accused of inappropriate sexual activity with a student.

The investigation began on Sept. 14 after a woman called the York County Sheriff’s Office to say her daughter had received a message on Instagram from Jonathan Anthony Baskin, a security guard at Rock Hill High School employed by Allied Universal Security, an incident report stated.

Baskin, 31, allegedly requested the girl come to his house and model for him, saying he was a photographer, deputies said.

He then stopped the girl at the school and asked her if she knew he was the one who messaged her, the report stated. Baskin allegedly asked her not to tell anyone, which made her uncomfortable.

Once deputies made contact with the girl, she said there were two other girls that she knew of who went to Baskin’s home, the report stated. One of the two said she had engaged in sexual activities with him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The girl who told her mother about Baskin’s message is at least the fourth student who has received messages from the suspect, deputies said.

An arrest warrant charging Baskin with sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age states it happened between May 23 and July 31, 2023.

WBTV has reached out to Allied Universal seeking comment.

