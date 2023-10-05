One injured in officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is injured after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to police, the shooting happened on Frazier Avenue near West Trade Street.

Police said officers were sent to a shots fired call for service. One person was taken to a hospital and a gun was recovered on scene.

All officers are unharmed from the shooting, police said.

No further information was released.

