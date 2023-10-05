PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One injured in officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte, CMPD says

All officers are unharmed from the shooting, police said.
All officers are unharmed from the shooting, police said.
All officers are unharmed from the shooting, police said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is injured after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to police, the shooting happened on Frazier Avenue near West Trade Street.

Police said officers were sent to a shots fired call for service. One person was taken to a hospital and a gun was recovered on scene.

All officers are unharmed from the shooting, police said.

No further information was released.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

