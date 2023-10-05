PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Novant Health cutting workforce by over 100 positions system-wide

Novant Health provides healthcare for patients in both North Carolina and South Carolina.
The layoffs will impact local roles as well, a Novant Health spokesperson said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Novant Health will cut approximately 160 positions across the system, according to a statement from the healthcare provider.

Officials said the reductions are part of an organizational redesign plan. They added the cuts mainly impact management and administrative roles and are less than 0.5% of Novant Health’s 36,000 positions across the health system.

“We take these decisions very seriously and are grateful for our team members’ service and contributions to our patients and our communities,” a statement from Novant Health read in part. “We are doing everything we can to support them through this transition.”

A spokesperson for Novant Health said the impacts are systemwide, including local roles.

According to Novant, the staff reductions will not affect the system’s ability to “deliver high-quality, safe care to our patients and communities.”

Watch continuing news coverage here:

