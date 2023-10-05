PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Michael Jordan becomes first pro athlete to appear on Forbes ‘400 Richest People In America’

Jordan, who was born in Brooklyn but grew up in southeastern NC, has an estimated net worth of $3 billion.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington native and NBA legend Michael Jordan made it onto the Forbes 400 Richest People In America list in 2023, becoming the first pro athlete to do so.

According to the Forbes, Jordan, who was born in Brooklyn but grew up in southeastern NC, has an estimated net worth of $3 billion.

“The most famous face to join the 400 this year: Michael Jordan, the first pro athlete ever to appear in these ranks. The basketball great earned some $90 million over his playing career, but it’s his off-court moves that land him among the wealthiest Americans,” Sarah Young, Forbes contributor writes online. “For decades he has gotten a cut of every Jordan-branded sneaker, shirt or sock Nike sells—enough to bring him $260 million in estimated (pretax) income over the past year alone.

“Big bucks have also come from the Charlotte Hornets. In August, Jordan sold a majority stake in the NBA team at a $3 billion valuation, 17 times what it was worth when he became lead owner in 2010.”

Topping the list is Elon Musk, with an estimated net worth of $251 billion. For the full list, please visit the Forbes website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

