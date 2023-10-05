PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man arrested in Salisbury for murder of 35-year-old mother of two

Nasir Nyheim Fudge was arrested on Wednesday night and taken to the jail.
Nasir Nyheim Fudge was arrested on Wednesday night and taken to the jail.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have made an arrest in the case of a 35-year-old mother of two who was found dead in her Park Avenue home on September 17.

Nasir Nyheim Fudge, 23, was arrested on Wednesday night just after 6:30 p.m., charged with murder, felony breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property. The breaking and entering and possession of stolen property charges are from a case involving the same alleged victim on August 31, according to police.

Officers were originally called to the home in the 800 block of Park Ave. just after 9 a.m. on that night, according to a report from Salisbury Police.

Investigators said 35-year-old Nohemy Hernandez-Laines was found with injuries consistent with an assault. Police and firefighters attempted life-saving measures but say the woman died at the scene.

The homicide could have occurred any time between midnight and approximately 8 a.m., according to police.

Speaking through a family friend acting as a translator, the sister of Hernandez-Laines said that the family was devastated at her loss.

“She (the sister) wants justice for her sister. It was something that was unexpected for them,” the sister said through the translator. “If anybody saw something, say something, speak up. She didn’t deserve what happened to her. Whoever did this to her, at least have the heart to face what they did to her.”

Police put out an appeal to the community for information related to the case.

