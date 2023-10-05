PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man accused of shooting, carjacking mail carrier in western NC indicted for attempted murder

Authorities said Jaden Garay shot a mail carrier and stole her Jeep on Sept. 5.
His name and specific charges have not been released at this time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from North Carolina has been indicted for the attempted murder of a U.S. Postal Carrier last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of NC said.

Jaden Isaiah Garay is accused of taking the mail carrier’s Jeep after he shot her and led police on a chase on Sept. 5 in Madison County. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident led to lockdowns at Mars Hill University and Mars Hill Elementary School as the search for Garay went on. He eluded authorities throughout the afternoon of Sept. 5, and was taken into custody in Burke County early the next day.

Prosecutors said that in addition to attempted murder, he is charged with carjacking, assault on a mail carrier, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Following the indictment, a federal arrest warrant has been issued for Garay to appear in federal court. He is currently being housed inside the Madison County Jail.

If found guilty, Garay could face a maximum sentence of 20 years for attempted murder, and 25 years for both carjacking and assaulting a mail carrier.

A plethora of law-enforcement agencies across the North Carolina high country assisted with the apprehension and investigation of Garay.

Related: Man accused of assault, driving stolen vehicle arrested after chase ends in Burke Co.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks to the crowd at Rep. Ted Budd's election night watch party in...
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson vows to correct ‘mistake’ on ethics filing
Matthew Shipley claimed his $25,000 a year for life prize.
Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery
Nasir Nyheim Fudge was arrested on Wednesday night and taken to the jail.
Two arrested in Salisbury for murder of 35-year-old mother of two
The lockdown was short-lived; by 4:15 p.m., there was no police scene at the school.
CMS: Lockdown lifted minutes before dismissal at Charlotte school

Latest News

Operation Diamondback focused on cutting down on car thefts and break-ins in York County.
York Co. deputies to share results of ‘Operation Diamondback’ targeting car thefts, break-ins
CMPD chief commends neighborhood after deadly officer-involved shooting
CMPD chief commends neighborhood after deadly officer-involved shooting
Police said the shooting on Frazier Avenue happened after a man pointed a gun at officers.
CMPD: Man dies after officer-involved shooting in northwest Charlotte
Thursday marks 30 years since the line-of-duty deaths of CMPD officers John Burnette and Andy...
CMPD remembers Charlotte officers killed in the line of duty 30 years ago