Man accused of shooting, carjacking mail carrier in western NC indicted for attempted murder

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from North Carolina has been indicted for the attempted murder of a U.S. Postal Carrier last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of NC said.

Jaden Isaiah Garay is accused of taking the mail carrier’s Jeep after he shot her and led police on a chase on Sept. 5 in Madison County. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident led to lockdowns at Mars Hill University and Mars Hill Elementary School as the search for Garay went on. He eluded authorities throughout the afternoon of Sept. 5, and was taken into custody in Burke County early the next day.

Prosecutors said that in addition to attempted murder, he is charged with carjacking, assault on a mail carrier, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Following the indictment, a federal arrest warrant has been issued for Garay to appear in federal court. He is currently being housed inside the Madison County Jail.

If found guilty, Garay could face a maximum sentence of 20 years for attempted murder, and 25 years for both carjacking and assaulting a mail carrier.

A plethora of law-enforcement agencies across the North Carolina high country assisted with the apprehension and investigation of Garay.

