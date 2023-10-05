PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Karol Swiderski converts two penalty kicks as Charlotte tops Toronto 3-0

Swiderski became the 10th player in MLS history to score at least 10 goals in each of an expansion team’s first two seasons.
Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski, third from left, is congratulated after he scored against...
Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski, third from left, is congratulated after he scored against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Karol Swiderski converted two penalty kicks in the first half and Charlotte beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Charlotte (8-11-12) is on a club-record nine-match unbeaten streak at home, with three wins, and is 8-1-8 in its last 17 home matches in all competitions.

Toronto (4-18-10) had its losing streak extended to five games. Toronto has lost nine straight away from home, the last seven by shutouts, in all competitions and is winless in 20 straight road matches in all competitions. Its last road win came in Charlotte in late August of last season.

Swiderski became the 10th player in MLS history to score at least 10 goals in each of an expansion team’s first two seasons. Swiderski entered needing just one goal to become fifth player from Poland to score 20 regular-season goals.

Midfielder Brecht Dejaegere made it 3-0 in the 56th on an acrobatic, back-heel flick. It was his first goal in a Charlotte uniform.

Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina totaled three saves for his fourth clean sheet of the season. Luka Gavran had three saves for Toronto in his third career start.

New Toronto coach John Herdman was on hand to watch interim coach Terry Dunfield and his team.

Charlotte travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Toronto stays on the road to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial appeared in front of a home in York that caught fire over the weekend, killing a...
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
Matthew Shipley claimed his $25,000 a year for life prize.
Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery
An apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
No injuries reported in major Concord apartment fire
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

The event was complete with current and former NASCAR drivers, a live band and more.
Pep rally held in Uptown ahead of this weekend's ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip helps a fan with a selfie during the pep rally on Tuesday.
Pep rally in uptown Charlotte kicks off Bank of America ROVAL 400 week
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball laughs at the NBA basketball's team media day in Charlotte,...
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball wears protective ankle braces in first practice since February fracture
A four-pack of cars representing Kevin Harvick’s legendary racing career will be on display in...
Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor Kevin Harvick with tributes in final start