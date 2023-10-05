PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Happy Birthday! Town of Harrisburg 50th anniversary celebration scheduled

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. at Harrisburg Park Amphitheater.
The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. at Harrisburg Park Amphitheater.(Explore Cabarrus)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg has announced its 50th Anniversary celebration on October 14th, at Harrisburg Park. The event starts at 2 p.m. and is free to attend.

The event will include family-friendly activities, food trucks, a beer garden, a drone show, and a concert with CMT award-winning country artist, Scotty McCreery.

The celebration will feature an extraordinary bouncing experience with the World’s Largest Bounce House. This colossal inflatable wonderland stands 32 feet tall, covering over 16,000 square feet. Inside the inflatable bounce house, you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, basketball hoops, and more!

ACM and CMT award-winning country artist, Scotty McCreery, with special guest, Dylan Schneider, will headline the 50th Anniversary Celebration. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. at Harrisburg Park Amphitheater.

The 50th Anniversary celebration will wrap up with a drone show at 9 p.m. highlighting the history of Harrisburg over the last 50 years.

The Harrisburg Library will close early on Friday, October 13th, to set up for the event. The library will remain closed all day Saturday, October 14th.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for a day of fun at Harrisburg Park.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks to the crowd at Rep. Ted Budd's election night watch party in...
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson vows to correct ‘mistake’ on ethics filing
Matthew Shipley claimed his $25,000 a year for life prize.
Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery
Nasir Nyheim Fudge was arrested on Wednesday night and taken to the jail.
Two arrested in Salisbury for murder of 35-year-old mother of two
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
Massachusetts shooting claims life of baby delivered after mother was one of several hit by gunfire

Latest News

Operation Diamondback focused on cutting down on car thefts and break-ins in York County.
York Co. deputies to share results of ‘Operation Diamondback’ targeting car thefts, break-ins
CMPD chief commends neighborhood after deadly officer-involved shooting
CMPD chief commends neighborhood after deadly officer-involved shooting
Police said the shooting on Frazier Avenue happened after a man pointed a gun at officers.
CMPD: Man dies after officer-involved shooting in northwest Charlotte
Students progress at their own pace as they learn to work the register, take orders, prepare...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College S.O.A.R. students work to prepare for hospitality careers