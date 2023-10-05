Happy Birthday! Town of Harrisburg 50th anniversary celebration scheduled

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg has announced its 50th Anniversary celebration on October 14th, at Harrisburg Park. The event starts at 2 p.m. and is free to attend.

The event will include family-friendly activities, food trucks, a beer garden, a drone show, and a concert with CMT award-winning country artist, Scotty McCreery.

The celebration will feature an extraordinary bouncing experience with the World’s Largest Bounce House. This colossal inflatable wonderland stands 32 feet tall, covering over 16,000 square feet. Inside the inflatable bounce house, you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, basketball hoops, and more!

ACM and CMT award-winning country artist, Scotty McCreery, with special guest, Dylan Schneider, will headline the 50th Anniversary Celebration. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. at Harrisburg Park Amphitheater.

The 50th Anniversary celebration will wrap up with a drone show at 9 p.m. highlighting the history of Harrisburg over the last 50 years.

The Harrisburg Library will close early on Friday, October 13th, to set up for the event. The library will remain closed all day Saturday, October 14th.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for a day of fun at Harrisburg Park.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.