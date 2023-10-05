Family of man at center of murder mystery talks need for justice, has message for killer

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time the family of a Rowan County man found murdered in his burning camper more than a year ago is speaking out.

Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said Michael Mitchke was shot to death and the camper set on fire to hide evidence of the crime. No one has been charged in the case. It happened on Aug. 21, 2022, on St. Peter’s Church Road.

Mitchke’s family says he was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather.

“Michael was fun-loving. He had always had a smile, was full of joy and laughter. He was really a jack of all trades. There wasn’t anything that he ever met that he couldn’t figure out, couldn’t find an answer to. He would just always find a way to do stuff,” wife Rosa said. “He loved the Lord with all of his heart and he loved his family with all of his heart.”

“My dad was my best friend. He was my best man at my wedding and he was my inspiration for everything,” son Nicholas said. “He was fun and he was smart and he was caring. He loved everyone. He loved the Lord. He loved his family and just a great guy.”

“My father-in-law was not a father-in-law to me. He was the father,” son-in-law Eric Woodard added. ‘He was a mentor. He was a teacher. He was a role model. He made me a better husband. He made me a better father to my children.”

Recalling his playful nature, daughter Drew Milo remembered the last time she saw her father. They were preparing to attend a wedding over the weekend and Mitchke was repairing his daughter’s car as her children looked on.

“I spent the whole day before he got murdered with him,” Milo said. “He was joking around with the kids. He grabbed onto the, the car wasn’t even on, but he grabbed onto the wire and he would pretend like he was getting electrocuted and it was something that he did with us when we were kids and we totally bought it and we were horrified and he’d start laughing again with his big grin and he would tell them, no really, Grandpoppy’s okay, it was just a joke, it’s fine. When he got ready to leave he hugged everybody and he just headed out and I didn’t realize that was going to be the last time I saw him, but I’m glad that it was a good memory.”

They say their world was shattered on Aug. 21, 2022. A passerby on St. Peter’s Church Road saw a camper on fire and called 911. Mitchke was found dead inside. Days later, there was another discovery.

“He had been shot. That was the cause of death,” Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said.

“It’s mind-boggling when we first found out that he was murdered,” daughter Blythe Woodard said. “It really rocked our world because my dad is one of those people that didn’t have an issue. He was so incredibly loving and he was a jokester, and he would give everything for other people. It devastated all of us. I couldn’t think of anybody who had any grudge against him, any ill will towards him, nothing.”

Who could have done this, and why? As an open case, it haunts the family.

“I want the person to be behind bars because for the first six months, my son couldn’t even sleep in his own room. We have kids that have nightmares. We have kids that worry that our house is going to catch on fire, that somebody is going to do this to us,” Milo said.

“I don’t think anything is ever going to give us closure. I don’t think that there’s ever going to be an end to the pain, but I want my family to feel safe. I want to be able to go to sleep at night and know that they are safe and that whoever has done this is held accountable,” Nicholas said.

And for wife Rosa, there’s the fear that the killer is still on the loose and that means no one is safe.

“There is somebody that is out in our community that’s at large and I feel like, you know, other people are at risk. It’s only a matter of time, I believe, before somebody is going to do this again,” Rosa Mitchke said. “I think about the safety of my neighbors. I think about the safety of the people in our community. As a family we are always looking over our shoulder going ‘Are you friend or are you foe?’ to anybody that we meet.”

She clings to the memory of the last time she saw her husband, just hours before his murder.

“So the last time I saw Michael was on Sunday, August the 21, 2022,” Rosa Mitchke recalled. “He always carried my backpack out to the car and kissed me goodbye. And that particular night he kissed me goodbye and I said ‘Come back.’ I said ‘Let me give you one more kiss,’ and I held his face in my hands and I kissed him goodbye again, and as I pulled out of the driveway, waved goodbye, and said ‘I love you.’”

Rosa Mitchke also added a very personal message that she directed towards the community, and to the person responsible for killing her husband.

“I want the person who did this to know that we are praying for you. We are praying for your soul because no matter what you’ve done here on this earth, as long as you have a relationship with Jesus, your ultimate goal, your eternity is in Heaven. But if you don’t, the only other option is Hell. If you think this earth is bad, this is nothing compared to where you’ll go without a relationship with Jesus,” Rosa said. “So we pray for you. We pray for you every day. We pray for our detectives. I pray for my kids, my grandkids, but I pray for you because you’re the one who did this, who made a choice to do this, and I pray for you. I pray for your soul, and I’m asking the community to keep your ears open, your eyes wide open, and make your heart soft and be compelled to come forward with any additional information that you may have.”

Rowan County Sheriff’s detectives say there may be a connection between the murder of Mitchke and David Kenneth Land, who was found shot at his home on Poole Road on July 20, 2022.

No additional details are being released at this time according to deputies, but they say investigators are still actively pursuing leads into the two murders, including DNA evidence recovered.

A $10,000 reward is still being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in each case individually, and the Mitchke family has offered an additional $10,000 for their case.

Allen is hopeful that someone will come forward with information.

“We feel somebody knows,” he said. “We feel that maybe the suspect has been talking or somebody knows about that and we hope that by making people aware that we’re requesting some assistance on these investigations from the public will spur some more leads to the case.”

Anyone with information about either case can call Detective Lieutenant Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711 or text a tip to 704-213-3677.

