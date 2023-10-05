PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Depression screening may help identify suicide risk, research shows

New research shows how screening can help identify people considering suicide. (Credit: CNN, THE JOINT COMMISSION JOURNAL ON QUALITY AND PATIENT SAFETY)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - New research is shining a light on the importance of diagnosing mental health conditions and how effective screening can help identify people considering suicide.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Last year, more people died from suicide than any other year on record, according to provisional data.

”One of the key aspects of preventing suicide is being able to identify individuals who are most vulnerable to attempting suicide,” said Craig Bryan, a clinical psychologist at The Ohio State College of Medicine.

Bryan and his colleagues at The Ohio State College of Medicine and Wesleyan University started studying patient screening methods at primary care clinics.

The researchers believed traditional screening for suicidal thoughts would be most effective at identifying which patients were most likely to attempt suicide, but that was not what they found.

The researchers found that screening for depression correctly identified more patients who would go on to attempt suicide than traditional suicide screening.

”Primary care healthcare providers should really be focusing on identifying patients who have depression and that might serve as a gateway for determining who might need additional treatment in intervention and prevent suicide,” Bryan said.

The researchers hope to study screenings more in the future. This study involved military primary care clinics, but researchers would like to research civilians in other healthcare settings to see if their findings are replicated.

