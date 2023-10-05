Crash slowing traffic on I-85 in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash is causing miles of traffic backups in Gaston County on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on I-85 South in the area of Cox Road.

Maps show that traffic is being significantly slowed by the incident.

The NC Department of Transportation said the incident should be cleared up around 7:45 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash or what led up to it.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

