PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cooling down for the weekend

Chances for isolated showers
The cooler, drier air will move in for the weekend before a warming trend begins early next week.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong cold front will finally bring some fall-like temperatures into the Carolinas for the weekend. In the meantime, warm conditions will continue into Friday along with the chance for a few showers.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers after sunset

Weekend Outlook: Cooler, mostly sunny

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild, & dry.

Cooler nights and mornings ahead
Cooler nights and mornings ahead(WBTV)

A cold front moving through the Midwest will increase our cloud cover and bring the chance for a few showers through Saturday morning. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and 60s. Friday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. In the late afternoon and early evening hours, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies.

The cooler, drier air will move in for the weekend before a warming trend begins early next week. Saturday looks mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Saturday night will be chilly with lows in the 30s across the mountains and 40s in Charlotte. More sunshine can be expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. Mild and dry conditions will continue into early next week with highs warming up into the low to mid-70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks to the crowd at Rep. Ted Budd's election night watch party in...
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson vows to correct ‘mistake’ on ethics filing
Nasir Nyheim Fudge was arrested on Wednesday night and taken to the jail.
Two arrested in Salisbury for murder of 35-year-old mother of two
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Matthew Shipley claimed his $25,000 a year for life prize.
Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery
The lockdown was short-lived; by 4:15 p.m., there was no police scene at the school.
CMS: Lockdown lifted minutes before dismissal at Charlotte school

Latest News

On Thursday, things will start off cool in the Charlotte area before warming up into the 80s by...
Warm stretch coming to an end as fall-like temperatures move in this weekend
highs wbtv
A big drop in temperatures coming as a cold front moves through the area
Fall cold front brings big changes
Fall weather arrives this weekend
WBTV News at Noon
Highs in the 80s Thursday before cooling down this weekend