Cooling down for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong cold front will finally bring some fall-like temperatures into the Carolinas for the weekend. In the meantime, warm conditions will continue into Friday along with the chance for a few showers.

• Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers after sunset

• Weekend Outlook: Cooler, mostly sunny

• Monday: Mostly sunny, mild, & dry.

Cooler nights and mornings ahead (WBTV)

A cold front moving through the Midwest will increase our cloud cover and bring the chance for a few showers through Saturday morning. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and 60s. Friday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. In the late afternoon and early evening hours, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies.

The cooler, drier air will move in for the weekend before a warming trend begins early next week. Saturday looks mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Saturday night will be chilly with lows in the 30s across the mountains and 40s in Charlotte. More sunshine can be expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. Mild and dry conditions will continue into early next week with highs warming up into the low to mid-70s.

Elissia Wilson

