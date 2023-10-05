CMPD remembers Charlotte officers killed in the line of duty 30 years ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thursday marks 30 years since two Charlotte police officers were killed in the line of duty.

On Oct. 5, 1993, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers John Burnette and Andy Nobles were chasing a man who ran into the woods near the Boulevard Homes housing project. It was an area notorious for crime.

That man, Alden Hardin, shot and killed the two officers. He was convicted on Aug. 12, 1994, and sentenced to die, online records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction state.

The 62-year-old Hardin has been on death row for nearly 30 years.

The line-of-duty deaths of Burnette and Nobles sparked an initial outcry for change in the community.

Eventually, a group of community leaders in the Renaissance West area of Charlotte came together to work toward fighting poverty in the area.

This led to the Renaissance West Community Initiative, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

It’s not the only way the officers have been remembered over the last three decades.

The Nobles and Burnette Playground in southwest Charlotte was dedicated to the two. Their names are also etched in stone in a memorial outside the police and fire training academy.

On Thursday, the CMPD posted a link to an Emmy-nominated program honoring Burnette and Nobles that is titled “John and Andy.”

