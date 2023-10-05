PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD remembers Charlotte officers killed in the line of duty 30 years ago

The line-of-duty deaths of John Burnette and Andy Nobles sparked an initial outcry for change in the community.
Thursday marks 30 years since the line-of-duty deaths of CMPD officers John Burnette and Andy...
Thursday marks 30 years since the line-of-duty deaths of CMPD officers John Burnette and Andy Nobles.(Dickerson, Brad | Source: WBTV file photo)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thursday marks 30 years since two Charlotte police officers were killed in the line of duty.

On Oct. 5, 1993, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers John Burnette and Andy Nobles were chasing a man who ran into the woods near the Boulevard Homes housing project. It was an area notorious for crime.

That man, Alden Hardin, shot and killed the two officers. He was convicted on Aug. 12, 1994, and sentenced to die, online records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction state.

The 62-year-old Hardin has been on death row for nearly 30 years.

The line-of-duty deaths of Burnette and Nobles sparked an initial outcry for change in the community.

Eventually, a group of community leaders in the Renaissance West area of Charlotte came together to work toward fighting poverty in the area.

This led to the Renaissance West Community Initiative, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

It’s not the only way the officers have been remembered over the last three decades.

Related: Artwork memorial planned for CMPD officers killed in line of duty

The Nobles and Burnette Playground in southwest Charlotte was dedicated to the two. Their names are also etched in stone in a memorial outside the police and fire training academy.

On Thursday, the CMPD posted a link to an Emmy-nominated program honoring Burnette and Nobles that is titled “John and Andy.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks to the crowd at Rep. Ted Budd's election night watch party in...
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson vows to correct ‘mistake’ on ethics filing
Matthew Shipley claimed his $25,000 a year for life prize.
Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery
Nasir Nyheim Fudge was arrested on Wednesday night and taken to the jail.
Two arrested in Salisbury for murder of 35-year-old mother of two
The lockdown was short-lived; by 4:15 p.m., there was no police scene at the school.
CMS: Lockdown lifted minutes before dismissal at Charlotte school

Latest News

Goodman, a member of the R&B group Metal Roze, was also known by the stage name “Unique.”
Family of Raymond Goodman pushing for justice 1 year after his murder
The organization began in 1973 as Cabarrus Ambulance Service, employing 13 people.
New EMS headquarters to improve Cabarrus Co. community safety
October is National Depression and Mental Health Awareness Month
Mental Illness Awareness Week addresses hidden anguish
The zones are marked by a sign.
CMPD partners with QuikTrip for safe person-to-person sales in Charlotte
“I just about had a heart attack,” he said. “Then I woke my wife up to tell her we won.”
Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery