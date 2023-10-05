PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Man dies after officer-involved shooting in northwest Charlotte

No officers were hurt in the shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after he was shot by an officer in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday night, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the man was allegedly firing a gun in the street before he pointed that gun at officers.

Police said the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Frazier Avenue near West Trade Street.

Officers said the man attempted to walk away at first, but when he pointed his gun at police, an officer perceived it as an imminent threat and shot the man. He later died at the hospital.

No officers were hurt, although one was taken to the hospital out of precaution.

CMPD is conducting an internal review of the incident, with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) leading the overarching investigation.

“The neighborhood is a great neighborhood that people are fed up with the violence or people shooting in the middle of the street,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said. “They took action to call the police, which is exactly what they should have done...thank God no innocent persons were shot.”

Jennings said officers told the man repeatedly to drop his gun, and that bodycams captured the entire incident as it unfolded.

Officials have not yet released the man’s name.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

