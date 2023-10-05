PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

3 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting after dispute about video game, police say; Suspect dead

Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video...
Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters the suspect was killed. The officers were taken to an area hospital, where they were in stable condition.

Stanford said officers were dispatched to the residence shortly after 7 p.m. A 12-year-old boy said his father had shot his uncle following a dispute about a video game, FOX 29 reported.

The boy and the uncle called police.

Stanford said when police arrived the father opened fire. The man was killed when officers returned fire, he said.

The uncle was hospitalized in critical condition.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said on on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “deeply saddened and very angry to learn of the shooting of three Philadelphia Police Officers in Northeast Philadelphia.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial appeared in front of a home in York that caught fire over the weekend, killing a...
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
Matthew Shipley claimed his $25,000 a year for life prize.
Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery
An apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
No injuries reported in major Concord apartment fire
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Concerns on York firefighter staffing raised after deadly weekend fire
Concerns on York firefighter staffing raised after deadly weekend fire
WBTV investigation found Robinson didn’t disclose wife’s charter school role
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson vows to correct ‘mistake’ on ethics filing
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy
On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, FBI Omaha shared an age-progressed photo, left, of Cindy Valle, an...
FBI releases age-progressed image of Nebraska teen missing since 2011