At 0-4, Carolina Panthers still looking to gain confidence

By Nate Wimberly
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At 0-4, confidence is pretty low in the Carolina Panthers locker room. On the surface, it could be difficult to gain any in the next 2 weeks as they hit the road for 2 tough contest.

This Sunday, the Panthers are at 3-1 Detroit. The next Sunday, they are at 3-1 Miami.

“What an opportunity,” said Panthers safety Vonn Bell. “Now let’s go knock it out the park.”

Up first is a Detroit team that is top 10 offense (8th) and defense (4th) in the NFL.

But as professional football players, this is the challenge you play for-- overcoming when the numbers and the critics say you can’t do it. When you do that and win, it builds confidence.

“It definitely sparks confidence and that’s what you have to breed,” said Bell. “When you are working toward something, when you put all your time into something, when you sacrifice something and you aren’t getting the reward, it puts doubt in your mind. You just got to stick to the plan, stick to the process, and everything is going to work out. That type of win would ignite a whole different type of momentum especially for the young guys.”

And this Panthers team certainly has a lot of young guys still trying to figure out how to win in this league.

The Panthers continue to believe that they are close to a break through and that has shown to be true this season.

In every game in 2023, they have been in the game in the 4th quarter, but one thing is holding this team back.

Not coming up with the big play when the big play is required... AKA, the defining moment.

“What it’s going to take is we are going to get in that moment and we’re going to finish the right way,” said Panthers head coach Frank Reich. “We’re going to make the calls. We’re going to make the plays that it takes to win that game. Many times, that can be the catalyst to get things going, to breed some confidence back into the team.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

