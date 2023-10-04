PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
What’s on the menu? NC’s first Culinary Dropout opens Oct. 11

The Arizona-based restaurant is coming to Uptown next week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s a new addition to the growing Uptown community!

Culinary Dropout will be making its debut on the ground floor in the East Tower of Vantage South End, marking its first location in the Carolinas.

But before the grand opening, our QC Morning team got to get a good look and taste!

They’re joined by Jalen Jones, the culinary director, and Maura Pease, the general manager, on how to make their signature Korean ribeye cap.

Be sure to make the opening next Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

