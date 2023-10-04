PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Video shows thieves rip out ATM at Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa

By WBTV Web Staff and Ron Lee
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – New video shows thieves ripping out an ATM outside of the popular Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa.

The restaurant was closed on Monday but has since reopened.

Owner David Brooks said he was alerted to movement by his surveillance system and actually watched live as the thieves hooked chains up to a rental truck early Monday morning.

The thieves then backed the truck up and attached those chains to the ATM. After trying six times, were able to rip the machine right off the base. They then dragged the ATM through the streets, creating a fireball from the friction.

A fireball was created from the friction as thieves dragged the ATM down the street.
Brooks said they’ve got a replacement due sometime Wednesday and noted that even though the criminals put in a lot of effort, there’s not a lot of payoff.

“It’s being used not only by my customers but people in the NoDa area anyway. So it was basically about empty. So, I hope they had fun. I hope you guys had fun,” Brooks said.

The beloved sandwich shop located on North Brevard Street is known for being cash-only, which is why they have the ATM in the first place.

Brooks’ Sandwich House has been serving burgers and chili cheese dogs from a small red brick building for almost five decades.

